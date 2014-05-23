Australia shares end higher as weak dollar lifts metals, NZ flat
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here (Wealth Management will not be published on Monday, May 26, as markets are closed for Memorial Day) If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan