* USD/INR seen opening weak at around 58.40 versus its previous close of 58.52/53 ahead of Narendra Modi swearing in as India's prime minister. * USD/INR seen trading at 58.33-35 in the offshore NDF market * "Allotment of cabinet portfolios is key. Range for the day is seen between 58.20 and 58.60," said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * The dollar index against six major currencies is currently up 0.02 percent. * The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.12 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore gains 0.2 percent. * Also, traders continue to anticipate the Reserve Bank of India to step in to buy dollars to check the rupee's strength. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)