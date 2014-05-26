* USD/INR seen opening weak at around 58.40 versus its
previous close of 58.52/53 ahead of Narendra Modi swearing in as
India's prime minister.
* USD/INR seen trading at 58.33-35 in the offshore NDF market
* "Allotment of cabinet portfolios is key. Range for the day is
seen between 58.20 and 58.60," said Subramaniam Sharma, director
at Greenback Forex.
* The dollar index against six major currencies is
currently up 0.02 percent.
* The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major
currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a
presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European
Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.12 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore gains 0.2 percent.
* Also, traders continue to anticipate the Reserve Bank of India
to step in to buy dollars to check the rupee's strength.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)