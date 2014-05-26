* Indian shares are likely to start higher on Monday, ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as the new prime minister, while firm cues from regional peers also lift sentiment. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.12 percent. * Asian shares hit one-year high on Monday thanks to a strong session on Wall Street and a decisive win for billionaire Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine's presidential election. * Overseas investors have bought Indian shares worth of 4.17 billion rupees ($71.5 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * Shares in Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd will be in the radar as an Indian court on Saturday lifted a temporary stay it imposed on the merger of both the companies, paving the way for both companies to complete the $3.2 billion deal. ($1 = 58.3575 Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)