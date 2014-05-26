* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening little changed around 8.63 percent ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in as India's prime minister. * "The RBI may likely announce new 13-year paper today. Also, market would watch out for the new finance minister, a technocrat might be good," a dealer with a foreign bank said. * Investors will closely scrutinise Modi's cabinet appointments, especially his choice for finance minister, widely expected to go to former commerce minister Arun Jaitley. * Modi's comments on the fiscal deficit and inflation would be scrutinised, traders add. * India's benchmark 10-year bond rose to its highest level in four months on Friday as good demand at a debt sale and expectations that the new government would work towards reining-in the fiscal deficit boosted sentiment. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 8.62-8.67 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)