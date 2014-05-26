* Shares in State Bank of India gain as much as 3
percent, adding to Friday's 9.6 percent jump, after earlier
hitting their highest level since April 2011, as brokers raise
target price and estimates on the stock, citing Jan-March
earnings.
* Jefferies raises its target price to 3,415 rupees from 2,875
rupees, while maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock, and
Credit Suisse upgrades target price to 2,405 rupees from 2,049
rupees and maintains "neutral" rating on the stock.
* The bank on Friday reported a drop in bad loans and
market-beating quarterly net profit.
* SBI shares were up 1 percent by 0400 GMT.
