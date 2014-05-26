* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd rise after an Indian
court lifted a temporary stay it imposed on the acquisition of
Ranbaxy by Sun Pharma, paving the way for the completion of the
$3.2 billion deal.
* The Andhra Pradesh High Court last month ordered an "interim
status quo" on the deal, pending a decision on a petition for a
probe into alleged insider trading. The petition was filed in
late April by two individuals who requested that the court ask
the market regulator SEBI and the two main stock exchanges to
halt the deal and order a probe.
* Shares in Sun Pharma gain as much as 3.88 percent, while
Ranbaxy jumps as much as 4.5 percent.
