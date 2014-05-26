* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.66 on profit-taking, as traders watch out for the composition of the new government later on Monday and comments from Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in as prime minister. * Investors will closely monitor Modi's cabinet appointments, primarily his choice for finance minister, widely expected to go to front-runner Arun Jaitley. * Some traders expect weakness in bonds to persist, amid talk of a new bond to be announced in the 10-14 year segment, as part of the weekly bond auction. The RBI is scheduled to announce a bond auction for 160 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) after market hours on Monday. * India's benchmark 10-year bond rose to its highest level in four months on Friday as good demand at a debt sale and expectations that the new government would work towards reining-in the fiscal deficit boosted sentiment. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) ($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)