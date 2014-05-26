* USD/INR trading at 58.43/44 versus its Friday's close of 58.52/53, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket ahead of prime minister designate Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony later in the day. * Traders are keenly awaiting the allotment of cabinet portfolios. * The pair is seen holding in a 58.30 to 58.60 range during the session. * Local shares trading up 1.3 percent. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also likely to hurt the pair. * Traders will, however, remain watchful of central bank intervention to buy dollars in case the pair slips sharply.