* Shares of India's Divi's Laboratories Ltd slump 5.7 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since May 21, 2013, after the company's Jan-March net profit rose by 6 percent to 1.9 billion rupees, lagging some analysts estimates. * The drugmaker's operating margin fell to 35 percent from 39 percent. * Analysts say management's focus has been more on its Vizag unit, which is awaiting an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)