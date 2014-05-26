* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.2 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 0.99 percent higher, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the new prime minister. * Gains were also supported by firm cues from regional peers as Asian shares hit a one-year high on Monday thanks to a strong session on Wall Street and a decisive win for billionaire Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine's presidential election. * Auto and capital goods stocks are leading the gains with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rising 4.2 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd trading 2.4 percent higher, while Larsen and Toubro is up 3.06 percent. * Shares in State Bank of India gain as much as 3 percent, adding to Friday's 9.6 percent jump, after earlier hitting their highest level since April 2011, as brokers raise target price and estimates on the stock, citing January-March earnings. * Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd rise after an Indian court lifted a temporary stay it imposed on the acquisition of Ranbaxy by Sun Pharma, paving the way for the completion of the $3.2 billion deal. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)