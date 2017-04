* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.2 percent after a company unit, ONGC Videsh, entered into a deal with Russia's Rosneft on Saturday for cooperation in exploration and hydrocarbon production from Russia's offshore deposits. * "The parties will jointly consider forming a consortium led by Rosneft and involving other partners," Rosneft said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)