* Indian shares up nearly 2 percent as domestic-oriented stocks
such as Larsen & Toubro surge awaiting prime minister
designate Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments after his
swearing-in ceremony later in the day.
* The benchmark BSE index gains 1.8 percent, surpassing
psychologically important 25,000 level, while the broader NSE
index is up 1.7 percent, both heading towards their latest
record closing high.
* Investors primarily await composition of Modi's cabinet,
allocation of portfolios to the prime minister's office, and his
choice for finance minister, widely expected to go to
front-runner Arun Jaitley.
* Larsen & Toubro jumps 6.9 percent while Coal India
gains 4.4 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)