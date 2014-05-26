* Indian shares up nearly 2 percent as domestic-oriented stocks such as Larsen & Toubro surge awaiting prime minister designate Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments after his swearing-in ceremony later in the day. * The benchmark BSE index gains 1.8 percent, surpassing psychologically important 25,000 level, while the broader NSE index is up 1.7 percent, both heading towards their latest record closing high. * Investors primarily await composition of Modi's cabinet, allocation of portfolios to the prime minister's office, and his choice for finance minister, widely expected to go to front-runner Arun Jaitley. * Larsen & Toubro jumps 6.9 percent while Coal India gains 4.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)