* USD/INR trading at 58.57/58 versus its Friday's close
of 58.52/53, off the session low of 58.41 as the central bank
steps up dollar purchases to limit sharp gains in the local
currency.
* Traders say the central bank seen buying dollars in the
forwards as well as the spot market, though buying more
aggressive in the forwards.
* Gains in the domestic share market ahead of prime minister
designate Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony later in the day,
limiting a very sharp upside to the pair. The pair is seen
holding in a 58.40 to 58.70 range during the rest of the
session.
* Investors are keenly awaiting the appointment of the finance
minister.
* Local shares up 1.8 percent.