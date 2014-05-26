* USD/INR trading at 58.57/58 versus its Friday's close of 58.52/53, off the session low of 58.41 as the central bank steps up dollar purchases to limit sharp gains in the local currency. * Traders say the central bank seen buying dollars in the forwards as well as the spot market, though buying more aggressive in the forwards. * Gains in the domestic share market ahead of prime minister designate Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony later in the day, limiting a very sharp upside to the pair. The pair is seen holding in a 58.40 to 58.70 range during the rest of the session. * Investors are keenly awaiting the appointment of the finance minister. * Local shares up 1.8 percent.