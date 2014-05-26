* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stays up 2 basis points at 8.66 percent on profit-taking and moves in a tight band as the market focussed on announcement of cabinet ministers in the new government. * Arun Jaitley is the only obvious candidate for finance minister on a list of cabinet members prepared by Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in as prime minister later on Monday, two sources in the ruling party said. * Market will be watching out for any comments from the prime minister designate Narendra Modi. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)