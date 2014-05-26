* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stays up 2
basis points at 8.66 percent on profit-taking and moves in a
tight band as the market focussed on announcement of cabinet
ministers in the new government.
* Arun Jaitley is the only obvious candidate for finance
minister on a list of cabinet members prepared by Narendra Modi,
who will be sworn in as prime minister later on Monday, two
sources in the ruling party said.
* Market will be watching out for any comments from the prime
minister designate Narendra Modi.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent
band during the session.
