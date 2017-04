* India's NSE Midcap index is down 1.3 percent on profit-taking, after earlier surging as much as 2.1 percent to hit a record high at 10,673.75. * Heavy outperformance sine mid-March and investors' inclination for reducing perceived volatility in portfolios is leading to paring of positions in midcap stocks, dealers say. (link.reuters.com/vab69v) * Ramco Cements Ltd slumps 7.8 percent, while Oriental Bank of Commerce declines 5.8 percent, Jain Irrigation Systems is down 4.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)