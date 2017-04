* USD/INR trading at 58.86/87 versus its Friday's close of 58.52/53, after rising as high as 58.93 tracking losses in the domestic share market and on some short-covering ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. * The pair is way off the session low of 58.41 after the central bank stepped up dollar purchases to limit sharp gains in the local currency. * Domestic shares down 0.2 percent after gaining nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. * Dealers are also awaiting details on the cabinet portfolios which are likely to be announced later in the day.