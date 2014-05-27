* Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, following sales by foreign investors and caution over Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments. * Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. * Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 841 million rupees ($14.3 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Asian stocks got off to a firm start on Tuesday, and the euro steadied but remained vulnerable after overnight comments from the European Central Bank chief heightened expectations of easing steps in the euro zone. * On watch, official announcement of new cabinet ministers' portfolios. * However, India's current account deficit narrowing to $1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter, is seen helping stocks at lower levels. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)