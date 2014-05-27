* Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, following
sales by foreign investors and caution over Narendra Modi's
ministerial appointments.
* Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an
elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's presidential palace on Monday,
after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule
by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
* Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 841
million rupees ($14.3 million) on Monday, provisional exchange
data shows.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.1 percent.
* Asian stocks got off to a firm start on Tuesday, and the euro
steadied but remained vulnerable after overnight comments from
the European Central Bank chief heightened expectations of
easing steps in the euro zone.
* On watch, official announcement of new cabinet ministers'
portfolios.
* However, India's current account deficit
narrowing to $1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic
product, in the January-March quarter, is seen helping stocks at
lower levels.
