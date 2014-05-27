* USD/INR seen opening at around 58.70 versus its previous close of 58.71/72 after India's current account deficit narrowed to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, falling for the third straight quarter. [ID: * Dealers say the impact of capital flows is being balanced out by the central bank's aggressive intervention. Traders say will wait for more clarity on Modi's cabinet appointments and policy announcements before any big move. * USD/INR seen trading at 58.73/75 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.23 percent. * The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but ensuring an anaemic session overnight. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)