* USD/INR seen opening at around 58.70 versus its
previous close of 58.71/72 after India's current account deficit
narrowed to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, falling for
the third straight quarter. [ID:
* Dealers say the impact of capital flows is being balanced out
by the central bank's aggressive intervention. Traders say will
wait for more clarity on Modi's cabinet appointments and policy
announcements before any big move.
* USD/INR seen trading at 58.73/75 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently down 0.23 percent.
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on
Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar
with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but
ensuring an anaemic session overnight.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.1 percent.
