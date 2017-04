* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening little-changed at around 8.66 percent, awaiting official announcement of India's finance minister and his comments on the economy. * Also, the announcement of a new 14-year bond dented appetite for instruments of similar tenures on Monday. * India's current account deficit narrowed to $1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday, falling for the third straight quarter on the back of a sharp fall in gold imports. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.64-8.70 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)