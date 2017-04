* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.69 percent as traders pare holdings to make way for an auction on Friday that will include a new 14-year bond. * The announcement of the new 14-year bond has prompted traders to move out of instruments of similar tenures.. * "The only slight negative in the market is the portfolio rebalancing after the new bond was announced," said a trader with private bank. * Traders see little impact from the official announcement of Arun Jaitley as the new finance minister as his appointment was largely anticipated. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)