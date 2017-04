* USD/INR trading at 58.97/98 versus its previous close of 58.71/72 as weakness in domestic shares helps sentiment, while the fall in India's current account deficit was already discounted by the market. * India's current account gap narrowed to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, falling for the third straight quarter. * Traders will wait for more clarity on Modi's cabinet appointments and policy announcements before any big move. Arun Jaitley was named the finance and defence minister in the new administration, a government statement said on Tuesday. * USD/INR seen targeting a high of 59.25 during the session, but the central bank could sell dollars to prevent excessive volatility in the pair. * Local shares trading down 0.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)