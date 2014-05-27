* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent while
the broader NSE index is trading 0.3 percent lower as
investors continue to book profits.
* Investors showed little reaction after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi named Arun Jaitley as finance minister as the decision had
been widely expected.
* Indexes ended flat on Monday, as markets take a breather. The
benchmark index has gained 9.9 percent so far this month on the
back of hopes of an economic revival by the Modi-led government.
* Investors took profits in most of the recent outperformers
such as State Bank of India, which is down 1.24
percent, adding to its 1.9 percent fall on Monday. The stock had
gained 9.6 percent on Friday after its earnings.
* Shares in Gail India Ltd fell as much as 6.1 percent
after the company's earnings missed some analysts' expectations.
* However, technology stocks, which were not part of the recent
rally, gain. Infosys Ltd is up 1.2 percent while Wipro
Ltd gains 2.1 percent.
