* India is still not a "crowded trade" for foreign investors, Credit Suisse said, despite $7.3 billion of net foreign buying since March. * Credit Suisse estimates net foreign buying of Indian shares on a rolling 12-month basis as a percentage of market cap is running at 0.9 percent below its historical average of 1.2 percent and below Japan's 1.8 percent and Taiwan's 1.3 percent. * The investment bank reiterates Indian and South Korean shares as its two biggest overweights in Asia-Pacific. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)