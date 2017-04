* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.65 percent, retracing 4 bps from the session's high, on value-buying, while some investors welcome new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's promise to focus on bringing down fiscal deficits and tackling high inflation. * Still, traders expect yields to be in a tight range ahead of Friday's auction and the central bank's policy review next week. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)