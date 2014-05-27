* Shares of Indian sugar refiners slump as sugar futures
fall to their lowest level in 10 weeks on sluggish demand from
bulk consumers ahead of the monsoon season.
* Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd shares lower 5.8 percent after
gaining 44.67 percent in May until Monday.
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is down 5.05 percent after
gaining 34.21 percent during the same period.
* Stocks had rallied on hopes of firmer prices during the
summer.
* "As the season ends, the price outlook is weak and investors
are taking profits," said an analyst with a Mumbai-based
brokerage. "Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cold drink
and ice-cream makers usually softens during the monsoon season."
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.co
m)