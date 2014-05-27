* India's BSE index is down 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1 percent lower as investors book profits after a recent surge in shares. * Some analysts also express concerns as Arun Jaitley, India's new finance minister, will also oversee defence and corporate affairs although the arrangement of portfolios is meant to be temporary. * Recent outperformers fall: Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 2.8 percent while State Bank of India is down 2.4 percent. * Also, foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 841 million rupees ($14.3 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)