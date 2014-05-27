* India's BSE index is down 1.1 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 1 percent lower as investors book
profits after a recent surge in shares.
* Some analysts also express concerns as Arun Jaitley, India's
new finance minister, will also oversee defence and corporate
affairs although the arrangement of portfolios is meant to be
temporary.
* Recent outperformers fall: Oil and Natural Gas Corp
falls 2.8 percent while State Bank of India is down 2.4
percent.
* Also, foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 841
million rupees ($14.3 million) on Monday, provisional exchange
data showed.
