* India's benchmark 10-year bond retreats from session highs after cut-off yields at the 10 states' bond auction were higher than market expectations. * The RBI set cut-off yields in the range of 9.10-9.19 percent, while it did not accept any bids for Haryana state loans. * The 10-year yield is trading at 8.65 percent, above the session low of 8.63 percent. * Still, that is below its 8.67 percent close on Monday as bonds recover from their falls in the previous session when investors took profits after the 10-year debt hit a four-month high. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)