* USD/INR at 58.95/96 versus its previous close of 58.71/72, with weakness in the domestic share market and continued short-covering continuing to help the pair. * Domestic shares down 0.8 percent as investors book profits after a recent rally. * India's current account gap narrowed to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in the January-March period, falling for the third straight quarter. * USD/INR seen targetting a high of 59.25 in the near-term. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)