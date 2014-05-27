BRIEF-Forent Energy announces demand payment by its lender
* Says company is continuing to pursue strategic alternatives within timeline of notice period.
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 108.422
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0434040167
