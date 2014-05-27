EU mergers and takeovers (April 18)
BRUSSELS, April 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 106.733
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.074 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.75 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN XS0773059042
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
BRUSSELS, April 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 18 Bank of America Corp reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit as trading surged and the lender earned more from underwriting debt and equity offerings and advising on deals.