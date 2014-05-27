May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unibail Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.703

Reoffer Yield 2.529 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 118.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Ing,

LLoyds, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1074055770

