May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date July 31, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 96.868

Reoffer price 95.6805

Yield 5.609 pct

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling 1.1875 pct and M&U 18.75c)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 160 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0956262033

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)