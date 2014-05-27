May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of

the Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, Natixis

& UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A11QBV2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)