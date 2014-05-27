BRIEF-Parke Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus. $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2opdS70) Further company coverage:
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CNP Assurances
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2045
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.569
Reoffer price 99.569
Yield 4.3 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 295.8bp
Over the 1.75 pct January 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan
Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011949403
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus. $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2opdS70) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.