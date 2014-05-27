May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Issue Amount 750 millio euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2026

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 98.835

Reoffer price 98.835

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, IMI, BNP Paribas, CMZ, CA-CIB, Danske,

DB, ING, Standard Chartered Bank, DZ, Mizuho, SMBC &

WBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1074144871

