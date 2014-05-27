May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ENBW International Finance BV (ENBW)
Guarantor ENBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.826
Yield 2.517 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 118.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup and DZ Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1074208270
