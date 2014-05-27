MaY 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 24bp
Reoffer price 100.448
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 11bp
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale CIB
& TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $900 million
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0981935298
