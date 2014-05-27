May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 17.5 basis points

Issue price 100.365

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 11 basis points

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 4.2 billion euros when fungible

ISIN XS0449594455

