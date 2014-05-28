* USD/INR seen opening at around 59 versus its previous close of 59.04/05, tracking higher Asian equities, although month-end demand from oil importers may cap gains. * Range for the day is seen between 58.5-59.4, dealers add. * USD/INR seen trading at 58.96/98 in the offshore NDF market * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.3 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.1 percent * Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows after foreign investors sold shares worth $34.22 million, on their third day of sales in four. * The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on Wall Street. * India's central bank on Tuesday allowed importers to book forward forex contracts up to 50 percent of the eligible limit in an effort to facilitate greater hedging flexibility. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)