* USD/INR seen opening at around 59 versus its previous
close of 59.04/05, tracking higher Asian equities, although
month-end demand from oil importers may cap gains.
* Range for the day is seen between 58.5-59.4, dealers add.
* USD/INR seen trading at 58.96/98 in the offshore NDF market
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.3 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore down 0.1 percent
* Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund
flows after foreign investors sold shares worth $34.22 million,
on their third day of sales in four.
* The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a basket
of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up on the
back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on Wall
Street.
* India's central bank on Tuesday allowed importers to book
forward forex contracts up to 50 percent of the eligible limit
in an effort to facilitate greater hedging flexibility.
