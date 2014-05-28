* Indian shares are likely to start slightly higher and trade range-bound ahead of the expiry of derivatives on Thursday, tracking moderate gains in regional markets. * Investors are waiting for policy announcements from the new government led by Narendra Modi. Prospects of a victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party sent the NSE index up 25.8 percent to record highs since Modi was named the prime ministerial candidate in mid-September. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.03 billion rupees ($34.4 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.24 percent. * Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar held near an eight-week peak against a basket of currencies, spurred by upbeat U.S. economic data and yet another record close for the S&P 500. * JSW Steel would be on watch after the company said late on Tuesday that it would seek shareholders' approval to raise up to $3 billion. * Jet Airways will also be on the radar after the airline reported a record $366.5 million quarterly loss in Jan-March. ($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)