* Indian shares are likely to start slightly higher and trade
range-bound ahead of the expiry of derivatives on Thursday,
tracking moderate gains in regional markets.
* Investors are waiting for policy announcements from the new
government led by Narendra Modi. Prospects of a victory by the
Bharatiya Janata Party sent the NSE index up 25.8 percent to
record highs since Modi was named the prime ministerial
candidate in mid-September.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.03 billion
rupees ($34.4 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
showed.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan gains 0.24 percent.
* Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar held
near an eight-week peak against a basket of currencies, spurred
by upbeat U.S. economic data and yet another record close for
the S&P 500.
* JSW Steel would be on watch after the company said
late on Tuesday that it would seek shareholders' approval to
raise up to $3 billion.
* Jet Airways will also be on the radar after the
airline reported a record $366.5 million quarterly loss in
Jan-March.
($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees)
