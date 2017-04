* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening little-changed at around 8.67 percent in absence of any fresh triggers. * New Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday assured investors that he would focus on bringing down fiscal deficit and tackling high inflation, but did not provide specifics. * Key factors to watch in the near term include the government's plans to control inflation, central bank's policy review on June 3 and upcoming budget in July. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.60-8.71 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)