GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.