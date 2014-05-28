GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
* Shipping Corp of India Ltd surges 8 percent after the company on Tuesday posted its first quarterly net profit in six on improving performance in its bulk shipping and liner businesses. * For the January-March quarter the company posted a net profit of 132 million rupees ($2.2 million). (link.reuters.com/fan69v) ($1 = 59.0250 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.