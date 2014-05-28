* Shipping Corp of India Ltd surges 8 percent after the company on Tuesday posted its first quarterly net profit in six on improving performance in its bulk shipping and liner businesses. * For the January-March quarter the company posted a net profit of 132 million rupees ($2.2 million). (link.reuters.com/fan69v) ($1 = 59.0250 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)