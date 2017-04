* USD/INR trading at 59.15/16 versus its previous close of 59.04/05 on the back of heavy month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms. * The U.S. dollar too held near an eight-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on Wall Street. * Local shares will be watched for direction of foreign fund flows during the session. Shares currently trading up 0.3 percent. * The pair is seen holding in a 59.00 to 59.40 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)