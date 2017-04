* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.67 percent in the absence of fresh triggers. * New Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured investors on Tuesday that he would focus on bringing down the fiscal deficit and inflation, but did not provide specifics. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.64-8.70 percent band during the session. * Dealers will await the outcome of the 150 billion rupees treasury bill sale later in the day for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)