* Shares in state-run Oil India Ltd fell as much as 3.5 percent after the company reported a 26 percent fall in its Jan-March net profit. * Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities said Oil India's profit was significantly below estimates on lower oil and gas production and higher-than-expected subsidy. * Oil India shares had surged 21.3 percent this month until Tuesday along with other state-run companies on hopes of an economic revival and cheap valuations compared to private sector rivals. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)