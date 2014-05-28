* Shares of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fall 0.8 percent after quarterly earnings at unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries fail to beat some analyst estimates. * Taro's revenue in January-March grew by 13 percent to $187 million, while profit jumped by 82 percent to $90 million. * Sun Pharma is scheduled to report its Jan-March results on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)