UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
* Shares of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fall 0.8 percent after quarterly earnings at unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries fail to beat some analyst estimates. * Taro's revenue in January-March grew by 13 percent to $187 million, while profit jumped by 82 percent to $90 million. * Sun Pharma is scheduled to report its Jan-March results on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago