* India's BSE index is down 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.1 percent lower as foreign investors extend selling streak while caution ahead of the expiry of May derivative contracts on Thursday also weighs. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 2.03 billion rupees ($34.4 million) on Tuesday, their third session of selling in four days, provisional exchange data shows. * Coal India is down 2.4 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 0.9 percent. * However, Larsen & Toubro gains 1.7 percent after the company said it has got orders for $480 million in Bangladesh. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)