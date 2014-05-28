GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
* India's BSE index is down 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.1 percent lower as foreign investors extend selling streak while caution ahead of the expiry of May derivative contracts on Thursday also weighs. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 2.03 billion rupees ($34.4 million) on Tuesday, their third session of selling in four days, provisional exchange data shows. * Coal India is down 2.4 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 0.9 percent. * However, Larsen & Toubro gains 1.7 percent after the company said it has got orders for $480 million in Bangladesh. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.