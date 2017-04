* USD/INR trading at 58.92/93 versus its previous close of 59.04/05 with dollar inflows from foreign funds hurting the pair but month-end dollar demand from importers will limit the downside. * Local shares will be watched for direction. Shares currently trading up 0.11 percent. * Traders expect the pair to head higher from current levels with strong support seen at 58.90 levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)