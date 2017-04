* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.68 percent in range-bound trade on caution ahead of the 160 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) bond auction, which includes a new 14-year bond. * Investors also cited caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review. A Reuters poll showed the Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep monetary policy steady in June given continued concerns about inflation. * Traders cited little impact from the outcome of the treasury bills auction, as the cut-offs were broadly in line with expectation. * The 10-year yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.69 percent band during the rest of the session. ($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)